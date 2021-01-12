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Why Isn’t Intelligent Design Science?
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22 views • January 12, 2021
The theory of Intelligent Design holds that certain features of the universe and of living things are best explained by an intelligent cause, not an undirected process such as natural selection. Seems simple enough. At the heart of most attacks against this theory is a single, crucial claim: “Intelligent Design is not science.” Let's put that statement to the test.
Additional Resources:
The Real God: Proofs and Promises: https://www.tomorrowsworld.org/booklets/the-real-god-proofs-and-promises
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www.tomorrowsworld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
#intelligentdesign #science #viewpoint
Additional Resources:
The Real God: Proofs and Promises: https://www.tomorrowsworld.org/booklets/the-real-god-proofs-and-promises
----------
www.tomorrowsworld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
#intelligentdesign #science #viewpoint
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