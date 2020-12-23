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another shall come in his own name (antichrist prophecy watch John 5:43)
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47 views • December 23, 2020
Failure in parliament to extend budget negotiations between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gantz sends Israel to new elections: 'I'm very sad that the unity government didn't succeed,' says former Likud lawmaker and candidate for Israeli president Yehudah Glick
John 5:43 "I am come in my Father's name, and ye receive me not: if another shall come in his own name, him ye will receive."
John 5:43 "I am come in my Father's name, and ye receive me not: if another shall come in his own name, him ye will receive."
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