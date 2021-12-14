⁣Evolution and Dinosaurs Debunked [Eric Dubay]Jul 19, 2019Do you believe that your father was an ape, your grand-father was a reptile, and your great grand-father was an explosion? For those who don’t believe such pseudo-scientific non-sense (and for those who do), the following presentation lays out the undeniable proof that you are NOT some slowly evolved ape-man and that prehistoric giant reptiles are nothing but a Freemasonic hoax used to bolster this destructive disempowering atheistic nihilistic paradigm they are propagating to the masses.Evolution and Dinosaurs Debunked along with my other documentaries, The Earth Plane, The History of Flat Earth, and 200 Proofs Earth is Not a Spinning Ball are now available to purchase from Amazon on DVD or you can watch them all free on my YouTube channel.Dinosaurs Never Existed ⁣[Eric Dubay]9 December 2020The class “Dinosauria” was originally defined by “Sir” Richard Owen of the Royal Society, and Superintendent of the British Museum Natural History Department in 1842. In other words, the existence of dinosaurs was first speculatively hypothesized by a knighted museum-head “coincidentally” in the mid-19th century, during the heyday of evolutionism, before a single dinosaur fossil had ever been found. The Masonic media and mainstream press worldwide got to work hyping stories of these supposed long-lost animals, and then lo and behold, 12 years later in 1854, Ferdinand Vandiveer Hayden during his exploration of the upper Missouri River, found “proof” of Owen’s theory! A few unidentified teeth he mailed to leading paleontologist Joseph Leidy, who several years later declared them to be from an ancient extinct “Trachodon,” dinosaur (which beyond ironically means “rough tooth”).Firstly, it should be needless to say that it is impossible to reconstruct an entire hypothetical ancient animal based on a few teeth! But even more importantly, it is dubious that a myriad of ancient reptile/bird and reptile/mammal transitional forms necessary for the blossoming theory of evolution, would be hypothesized and then conveniently “discovered” by teams of evolutionist archeologists purposely out looking to find such fossils! And it is even more dubious that such fossils have supposedly existed for millions of years but were never found by or known to any civilization in the history of humanity until evolutionism’s Masonic renaissance in the mid-19th century!CATEGORY: EVOLUTION [Giant Human Beings Existed]POSTED ONJULY 8, 2018DropBox .pdf of 50 page explanation [Eric Dubay]