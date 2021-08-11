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Eric Hecker - Geographic South Pole, Antarctica
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118 views • August 11, 2021
A presentation from Eric Hecker, live streamed as part of "Total Disclosure", August 6, 2021
Source: https://youtu.be/2v51leKQInc?t=1911
Eric shows us what's happening at the geographic south pole, where he has been working for a year.
Website: https://deciphering.tv/
Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiwewLbtOLl5n2Qpme8oeSw
Portal to Ascension: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqr7g_uA9tWEq-LqTSPLqKw
https://portaltoascension.org/
Source: https://youtu.be/2v51leKQInc?t=1911
Eric shows us what's happening at the geographic south pole, where he has been working for a year.
Website: https://deciphering.tv/
Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiwewLbtOLl5n2Qpme8oeSw
Portal to Ascension: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqr7g_uA9tWEq-LqTSPLqKw
https://portaltoascension.org/
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