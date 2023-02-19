The WORLD is MORE DIVIDED than EVER. People are looking for a family, "THE FAMILY," God's Family.

God is pouring our His Spirit on earth, and His judgment. He is opening eyes, and separating the wheat from the chaff.

Matthew 4:16 "The people which sat in darkness saw great light; and to them which sat in the region and shadow of death light is sprung up."

The Family.

