EXCLUSIVE: DAVID ICKE EXPOSES TRANSHUMANISM! - The 15 Minute City Agenda (Part 1)

Josh Sigurdson sits down with legendary author, speaker and presenter David Icke in the Isle Of Wight to talk about the transhumanist agenda and the plot to replace humanity with machine.
While we've seen eugenics shake the world over the past few years, the ultimate plan is even more sinister. It's the destruction of the human within the human.
David has been speaking out against the transhumanist agenda for decades and in this part one of our interview, he bridges the goals of the psychopathic demons and the most recent moves towards a cashless society as well as 15 Minute Cities.
From the carbon lie to the trans kids agenda, it is all intricately connected to this depopulation and transhumanist agenda which has already encapsulated the world to such a degree, one simply cannot ignore it.
Stay tuned for part two!
