BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🍄✨ Unlocking The Science Of Psilocybin Microdosing 🧠🌈
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
74 views • 4 months ago

🤔Did you know that psilocybin microdosing isn’t about body weight but your neurological needs? 🧬💡


👨🤝 Let’s explore how with Adam Schell, the owner and founder of Brain Supreme.


🎶 https://tinyurl.com/4k9hr2np


🚀 He explains:


➡️ Microdosing works on neurotoxicity levels and brain chemistry, not your weight ⚖️.

➡️ Most people find their "sweet spot" between 200-300 mg, blended with synergistic ingredients 🌱⚗️.

➡️ The goal? A perceptible, non-intoxicating, and non-hallucinatory experience 💭✨.


🎯 Scale up gradually to discover your personal sweet spot for enhanced focus, creativity, and wellness! 🌟


😎 Ready to explore the science of microdosing? 🍄💊 click the link in our bio or description above.👆📎


💬 Let us know your thoughts or questions in the comments 👇

Keywords
brain healthwellness journeypsilocybin microdosing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy