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‘Strength deters bad guys, weakness begets war’: Trump understood the language of force
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40 views • April 28, 2021
Sky News host James Morrow says former president Donald Trump understood “thugs like Xi and Putin” speak in the language of force and are goaded by weakness – a fact Joe Biden would do well to consider.
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