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GOVERNMENT EXPERIMENTS ON HUMANS HAS BEEN GOING ON FOR AGES.
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85 views • October 12, 2021
The U.S. Government has been caught conducting an insane amount of vile, inhumane, and grisly experiments on humans without their consent… and often without their knowledge. They were some of the most evil, creepy, disturbing cases of human-testing ever conducted by the United States of America.
Did the U.S. government really infect its own citizens with syphilis and not tell them?
Sure did.
Did other government agencies test nuclear weapons, resulting in radiation fallout on multiple innocent Pacific islands?
Oh yes.
And did top U.S. officials condone the research of corrupt doctors who were clearly torturing their research subjects?
Oh yes. Source: AMG-News.com
Notice to Bitchute below: If you like this video you may also like some of these. Black colored blood, Living organisms in the vaccine, Antarctica, Adverse reactions, Blood Clots and other Blood issues, FEMA guillotines, DUMBS, Black eyed children, Clones, Graphene Oxide, shortages and more:
Update from John O'Looney, UK Funeral Director on Vax Deaths
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9qR3YxmCPk6G/
Mutant Babies - The newest product of the mNRA kill shot. More and more will be born deformed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jWrEKVHdQ41U/
Did the U.S. government really infect its own citizens with syphilis and not tell them?
Sure did.
Did other government agencies test nuclear weapons, resulting in radiation fallout on multiple innocent Pacific islands?
Oh yes.
And did top U.S. officials condone the research of corrupt doctors who were clearly torturing their research subjects?
Oh yes. Source: AMG-News.com
Notice to Bitchute below: If you like this video you may also like some of these. Black colored blood, Living organisms in the vaccine, Antarctica, Adverse reactions, Blood Clots and other Blood issues, FEMA guillotines, DUMBS, Black eyed children, Clones, Graphene Oxide, shortages and more:
Update from John O'Looney, UK Funeral Director on Vax Deaths
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9qR3YxmCPk6G/
Mutant Babies - The newest product of the mNRA kill shot. More and more will be born deformed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jWrEKVHdQ41U/
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