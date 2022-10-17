Thierry Baudet: We Must Develop More Courage to Counter Globalism

Thierry Baudet discusses his foray into politics motivated by the Western world's turn toward despotism. He feels we need to "become globalists" by organizing internationally and promoting liberty. He describes the elites and the global deep state, their desire for evermore centralization, and their collaboration with U.S. intelligence services. The endpoint of globalism is the social credit system. Loyalties of politicians are defined sociologically, they're not very intelligent. Vladimir Putin seems to be the only player opposing globalism. Thierry wants to do away with the entire gamut of globalism (e.g. UN, EU, WEF, Bilderberg). He does get "metaphysical" and comments on the dark or sinister spiritual nature of events. The resistance against globalism must develop more courage.
*Support Geopolitics & Empire:
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member
Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
**Visit Our Sponsors
Expat Money Show & Summit https://expatmoney.com
Unz Review https://www.unz.com/page/covid-biowarfare-articles
Nomos Time Bank https://www.nomos.net
Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com
Websites
Thierry Baudet https://thierrybaudet.com
Twitter https://twitter.com/thierrybaudet
Forum voor Democratie https://fvd.nl
Forum for Democracy International https://fvdinternational.com
The Covid Conspiracy https://amsterdambooks.com/products/thierry-baudet-the-covid-conspiracy
About Thierry Baudet
Thierry Baudet (The Netherlands, 1983) is the author of 12 books and the founding director of the Forum for Democracy, a Dutch thinktank and political party. He is a member of parliament and a renowned public speaker.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.