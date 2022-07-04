A Looming Disaster: How Many People Are Going To Suffer Because of the Jab?

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https://gnews.org/post/pj1o595b
06/29/2022 Dr. David Martin: Many flights were canceled because a lot of pilots have microvascular problems and clotting problems from the COVID-19 vaccine and can’t fly. But the problem is, we’re going to start seeing that exact same phenomenon in the healthcare industry and at a much larger scale. We’re going to be taking out the population of people trained to take care of the sick and dying.