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GLOBAL MURDER PROJEC COVID 19 IN A "NUTSHELL" EXPLAINED
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217 views • June 14, 2021
THE "VACCINE" IS THE BIOLOGICAL WEAPON OF MASS DESTRUCTION
UNITED NATIONS/WHO IS A VACCINE PROPAGANDA MACHINE - ENTIRE PROJECT COVID19 EXPLAINED BY SCIENTIST WITH OVER 20 YEARS OF MEDICAL RESEARCH
IN ANOTHER INTERVIEW Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger ,, exposed the suspicious activities of Bill Gates and GAVI. In the 41st session of the Corona Investigative Committee she said the rules under which countries work with WHO virtually put WHO in charge of all rules and formal edicts and announcements — with Gates being right there as part of the executive board like an unofficial member state, making decisions that affect the entire world. https://www.minds.com/research_start_point/
https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government
UNITED NATIONS/WHO IS A VACCINE PROPAGANDA MACHINE - ENTIRE PROJECT COVID19 EXPLAINED BY SCIENTIST WITH OVER 20 YEARS OF MEDICAL RESEARCH
IN ANOTHER INTERVIEW Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger ,, exposed the suspicious activities of Bill Gates and GAVI. In the 41st session of the Corona Investigative Committee she said the rules under which countries work with WHO virtually put WHO in charge of all rules and formal edicts and announcements — with Gates being right there as part of the executive board like an unofficial member state, making decisions that affect the entire world. https://www.minds.com/research_start_point/
https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government
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