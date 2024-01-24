Create New Account
Kamala Cover-up? Why don't they want you to know? | Dan Bongino
GalacticStorm
Kamala Cover-up? Why don't they want you to know? | Dan Bongino Show

Dan's further analysis of January 6th DNC bomb discrepancies.


Full podcast found here:

https://rumble.com/v48zp50-heres-what-nikki-haley-should-do-now-ep.-2172-01242024.html

Keywords
false flagdan bonginoj6fedsurrectionjan 6 capitolpipe bomb hoax3rd yr anniversary

