How One Vox-Operator Put Slaanesh on HOLD | A Warhammer 40k Tale

How does a vox-operator—a man whose job is answering calls—survive 22 hours on the line with a Daemon of Slaanesh? This is the lost Warhammer 40k lore story of Vox-Operator Third Class Kael Thorne, a nobody who defeated a Chaos God not through faith or courage, but through customer service protocol.