EXPOSED: MASSIVE BANK LIQUIDATION! - Could This Mean Bank Collapse? - UBS Just The Beginning!

Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the recent news of UBS liquidating funds and facing $500 million exposure to First Brands Fracas.





UBS is winding down an investment vehicle with a massive debt exposure following some serious corruption issues and what this means for not just the bank but the industry could shock you.





Simultaneously, Michael Burry (The Big Short) got paid off on his $1 billion bet on a mark crash as we see stocks suffer worse day since the initial tariff meltdown.





We are seeing the beginning of what we saw in 2008, but on steroids.





Simultaneously, banks are implementing bail-ins, their cash to deposit ratio is extremely low and their derivative exposure is extremely high. This is a recipe for disaster that most wish to ignore despite trusting banks to hold their hard earned money.





All the while, the introduction of the digital system is not just on our doorstep but busting into our homes and all as an "emergency replacement" to the system that's been manufactured to collapse in the first place. Digital IDs are being launched alongside CBDCs. Where does this news leave us?





Mark breaks down the macro scale of this news and what it all means in this video.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





