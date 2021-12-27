Zhao Lijian: Trump Is No. 1 Person Responsible for Terrible Pandemic in U.S.

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December 20, in response to the question about Trump’s demand of China paying $60 trillion in reparations for the pandemic, Zhao Lijian said Trump is the No. 1 person responsible for the terrible pandemic in the US.