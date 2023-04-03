Given to make War with the Saints

Stan Johnson of the Prophecy Club





Apr 3, 2023





Today Pastor Stan is discussing the public statement from former President, Donald Trump, and gives his opinion of how his trial may play out. A very confident Mr. Trump is certain if he turns himself in, he will win. If he stands trial, he will also win.





00:00 - War with the Saints

04:13 - Chris Reed Headlines

08:38 - Statement by Donald Trump

14:27 - Scenario 1

15:38 - Scenario 2

16:54 - Scenario 3

17:33 - Comedian speaks at Church

23:09 - Joseph’s Kitchen





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