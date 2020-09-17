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Is a hospital the only complex health solutions institution we can imagine? Or, can we co-create our future with a better integrative model? with Jim Grapek Pavilion Chief Enlightenment Officer
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11 views • September 17, 2020
Theorist John Schaar said that the future is not a result of choices among alternatives offered by the present, but a place that is created; and the activity of creating it changes both the maker and the destination.
The Pavilion, Jim Grapek says, is his way to create ‘that better future’ we so desperately need. He felt called to develop The Pavilion in 2010 after seeing so many paradigm-shifting discoveries, especially in health, and realizing – seeing these on the Discovery Channel isn't the answer -- people need direct access to these new cures, treatments, and solutions for better living. Thus, The Pavilion was born. A next-generation community hub built around a new, quantum science paradigm, Pavilions will help move people into an era of health and prosperity. Like a cross between Canyon Ranch, Disney’s original vision for EPCOT, and a World’s Fair pavilion, The Pavilion empowers people to live well and fosters more vibrant communities. From The Pavilion’s first of a kind, health-supporting architecture, to its branded American New Medicine®, to its 501c3 Life Sciences Center which includes exhibits on healthy living, quantum science, and “Rethinking Death and Dying,” there will be no shortage of "conversations that matter."
Won’t it be great to have a Pavilion or Pavilion community where you live?
The Pavilion, Jim Grapek says, is his way to create ‘that better future’ we so desperately need. He felt called to develop The Pavilion in 2010 after seeing so many paradigm-shifting discoveries, especially in health, and realizing – seeing these on the Discovery Channel isn't the answer -- people need direct access to these new cures, treatments, and solutions for better living. Thus, The Pavilion was born. A next-generation community hub built around a new, quantum science paradigm, Pavilions will help move people into an era of health and prosperity. Like a cross between Canyon Ranch, Disney’s original vision for EPCOT, and a World’s Fair pavilion, The Pavilion empowers people to live well and fosters more vibrant communities. From The Pavilion’s first of a kind, health-supporting architecture, to its branded American New Medicine®, to its 501c3 Life Sciences Center which includes exhibits on healthy living, quantum science, and “Rethinking Death and Dying,” there will be no shortage of "conversations that matter."
Won’t it be great to have a Pavilion or Pavilion community where you live?
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