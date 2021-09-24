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TOP OFFICIALS' EXIT SIGNALS PROBLEMS FOR BOOSTER PUSH. from theHIghwire.com
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190 views • September 24, 2021
TOP OFFICIALS' EXIT SIGNALS PROBLEMS FOR BOOSTER PUSH
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/top-officials-exit-signals-problems-for-booster-push/
Two top FDA health officials recently resigned their positions at the embattled regulatory agency, signaling conflict and dissent at the highest levels of public health over the White House’s dictatorial public health declarations. Now, a newly published paper from the Lancet outlines how politics has infected science, and lack of clear evidence plagues Biden’s booster push.
POSTED: September 22, 2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/top-officials-exit-signals-problems-for-booster-push/
Two top FDA health officials recently resigned their positions at the embattled regulatory agency, signaling conflict and dissent at the highest levels of public health over the White House’s dictatorial public health declarations. Now, a newly published paper from the Lancet outlines how politics has infected science, and lack of clear evidence plagues Biden’s booster push.
POSTED: September 22, 2021
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