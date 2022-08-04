CHP Talks: Jonathan Wellum—Saving and Investing in a Time of Financial Chaos

August 4, 2022: My guest this week is Mr. Jonathan Wellum, founder of Rocklinc, an investment firm dedicated to sound financial planning and wealth protection rooted in biblical ethics. He addresses the challenges of today’s inflationary trends, rising taxes and interest rates, supply shortages and government over-reach. He stresses that sound financial planning must be rooted in biblical principles and a trust in God, provider of all good things.

You can learn more about Jonathan and Rocklinc at: https://rocklinc.com





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