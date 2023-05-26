4-Year-Old Dropped Over Southern Border Wall

Breitbart





May 26, 2023





GRAPHIC WARNING: Footage from CBP shows an unknown subject dropping a 4-year-old child over the U.S.-Mexico border barrier in San Diego. Three more individuals came over the barrier and carried the child away. CBP Chief Raul Ortiz did not provide further information about how first responders found the child, only that they heard gun shots nearby when administering aid to the child.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/FvlpA1lIPO8/