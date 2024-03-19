Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for March 16, 2024

Quo Vadis





March 17, 2024





Here is the message of Our Lady to Pedro of March 16:





Dear children, I know each one of you by name and I have come from Heaven to tell you that you are important for the realisation of My Plans.





Listen to Me.





Ye have freedom, but do not allow ye your freedom to take you away from My Son Jesus.





Have ye courage, faith and hope.





Do not turn away from the truth.





Welcome the Gospel of My Jesus, for only thus can you contribute to the Definitive Triumph of My Immaculate Heart.





Humanity will drink the bitter chalice of suffering because it has put the creature in the place of the Creator.





Be attentive so as not to be deceived.





In God there is no half-truth.





You are walking towards a future of great slavery.





The pain will be great for men and women of faith.





Seek strength in prayer and in the Eucharist.





Your victory is in the Lord.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace gave a similar message to Pedro Regis on May 16, 2023.





That message follows here:





Courage, dear children!





Whoever walks with the Lord will never experience defeat.





I am your Mother and I love you.





Give me your hands and I will lead you to my Son Jesus.





Humanity is living far from God, and the time has come for the Great Return.





Be obedient. God is making haste: do not put off what you have to do until tomorrow.





I ask you to keep the flame of your faith alight.





You are heading for a future of great spiritual darkness.





Be a light for all those who live in the dark.





I know each of you by name and will pray to my Jesus for you.





Pray.





Accept my appeals, and testify everywhere that you belong to my Son Jesus!





After all the tribulation, humanity will see the mighty hand of God acting on behalf of the righteous.





This will be the time of the definitive Triumph of My Immaculate Heart.





Onward without fear!





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





