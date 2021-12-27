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Peter Breggin, MD, Debunks Drugging Children (1998)
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85 views • December 27, 2021
Originally posted to YouTube on Aug 18, 2012. This video had 10,657 views and 278 likes.
Peter Breggin, MD, talks in Denver Colorado, 1998, recorded thanks to Preston Enright. Dr. Peter Breggin's new nonprofit organization is the Center for the Study of Empathic Therapy, Education and Living. Visit his organization's website: http://www.EmpathicTherapy.org
And visit his professional website at http://www.Breggin.com
Book discussed: Talking Back to Ritalin: http://breggin.com/index.php?option=com_content&;task=view&id=24
Peter Breggin, MD, talks in Denver Colorado, 1998, recorded thanks to Preston Enright. Dr. Peter Breggin's new nonprofit organization is the Center for the Study of Empathic Therapy, Education and Living. Visit his organization's website: http://www.EmpathicTherapy.org
And visit his professional website at http://www.Breggin.com
Book discussed: Talking Back to Ritalin: http://breggin.com/index.php?option=com_content&;task=view&id=24
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