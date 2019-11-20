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FBI Tells Congress They Have Launched A Criminal Investigation Into Epstein Death - FULL SHOW 11/19/19
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233 views • November 20, 2019
As the globalist house of cards collapses, powerful forces of kleptocracy are launching vicious counterattacks – join Alex Jones & share this broadcast! Alex Jones delivers a bombshell development in the Epstein saga! Share this link!
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http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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