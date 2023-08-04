Create New Account
Zahnradtechnologie im antiken Griechenland
Kosmische Familie
Published Friday

Vor 120 Jahren entdeckten Taucher vor der griechischen Insel Antikythera ein Schiffswrack. Was sie fanden, veränderte unser Verständnis der Menschheitsgeschichte für immer. Der mysteriöse Anikythera-Mechanismus hat seitdem die Fantasie von Archäologen, Mathematikern und Wissenschaftlern beflügelt. Jetzt lüften Experten mit Hilfe der neusten 3D-Röntgen- und Modellierungstechnologie die Geheimnisse und finden heraus wozu diese Maschine fähig war.


Video von :
Harriet Constable

Veröffentlicht von:
BBC Reel 👉 https://www.bbc.com/reel

Originalvideo 👉 https://youtu.be/qqlJ50zDgeA

