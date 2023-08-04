Zahnradtechnologie im antiken Griechenland

Vor 120 Jahren entdeckten Taucher vor der griechischen Insel Antikythera ein Schiffswrack. Was sie fanden, veränderte unser Verständnis der Menschheitsgeschichte für immer. Der mysteriöse Anikythera-Mechanismus hat seitdem die Fantasie von Archäologen, Mathematikern und Wissenschaftlern beflügelt. Jetzt lüften Experten mit Hilfe der neusten 3D-Röntgen- und Modellierungstechnologie die Geheimnisse und finden heraus wozu diese Maschine fähig war.
Video von :
Harriet Constable
Veröffentlicht von:
BBC Reel 👉 https://www.bbc.com/reel
Originalvideo 👉 https://youtu.be/qqlJ50zDgeA
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.