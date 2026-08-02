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Sun, Moon, Stars Strike Back, I send 3 days of Darkness 7-27-26@3:13 PM Video 8-1-26
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
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Posted in text form 7-30-2026 12:40 AM...A word from my lovely Jesus Christ concerning the 3 days of darkness and a call to arms for the sun, moon and stars He created. Afterwards, I speak on 'Patience, Longsuffering and the Evil Spirit of Rush.'

Judges 5:20 They fought from heaven; the stars in their courses fought against Sisera.

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