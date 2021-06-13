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Painting the universal glacier energy small paintings serie
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30 views • June 13, 2021
Oil on linen around cm 44/44 showed at the Morteratsch glacier Switzerland , to me this glacier as others are melting , because is a natural process, a lot of time a go , here there was the sea , in fact in some places around this Majestic Alp , sea shell fossils are there, I ‘ m Swiss, and I saw this glacier from when I was a children , I love this place !
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