'DARPA Hydrogel' & Ethelene Oxide in Nasal Swabs |Warning from Dr. José Luis Gettor

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Just as other researchers have pointed out that the swabs of this test contain graphene oxide —a nanomaterial that causes magnetism in the area and crosses the blood-encephalic barrier—, Dr. Gettor points out that they also contain ethylene oxide.
Ethylene oxide is toxic too and causes the burning felt by those who take this test.
Cred: https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/hydrogel.html