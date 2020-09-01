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In Defense of Ayn Rand - Freedomain Radio Sunday Show, 28 October 2012
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0:00 In Defense of Ayn Rand
20:20 The Facts About the Cuyahoga River, Environmentalism and the EPA
29:40 Childhood Guilt
1:34:00 Drinking, Addiction and Self-Knowledge
2:06:35 Atheism, Religion and Science - Are We Just Machines of Meat?
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
0:00 In Defense of Ayn Rand
20:20 The Facts About the Cuyahoga River, Environmentalism and the EPA
29:40 Childhood Guilt
1:34:00 Drinking, Addiction and Self-Knowledge
2:06:35 Atheism, Religion and Science - Are We Just Machines of Meat?
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
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