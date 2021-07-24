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Covid-19 Vaccine: Big US implications from Israel, Hospitalised, 91.4% rate after 2 Doses.
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591 views • July 24, 2021
Posted 24July2021 Dr. John Campbell "Big US implications from Israel" ;How long does vaccine protection last? This data does not include the number of Deaths from the Vaccine itself.
Israel, After 2 doses, (Pfizer vaccine) Protection against getting:
Infected, 39% (down from 90%)
Symptomatic infection, 41%
Very sick, 88%
Hospitalised, 91.4%
Death,
UK, Protection against getting:
Infected,
Symptomatic infection, 88%
Very sick or hospitalised,
Death,
Nadav Davidovitch, Ben-Gurion University
What we see is that the vaccine is less effective in preventing transmission,
but it’s easy to overlook that it’s still very effective in preventing hospitalization and severe cases
Israel, protection against infection, 39%
Those vaccinated in January, 16% protection
Those vaccinated in February, 44% protection
Those vaccinated in March, 67% protection
Those vaccinated in April, 75% protection
Israel, protection against symptomatic disease, 41%
Those vaccinated in January, 16% protection
Those vaccinated in February, 44% protection
Those vaccinated in March, 69% protection
Those vaccinated in April, 79% protection
Israel, protection against hospitalisation, 88%
Those vaccinated in January, 82% protection
Those vaccinated in February, 91% protection
Those vaccinated in March, 89% protection
Those vaccinated in April, 88% protection
Israel, protection against severe disease, 91%
Those vaccinated in January, 86% protection
Those vaccinated in February, 91% protection
Those vaccinated in March, 94% protection
Those vaccinated in April, 84% protection
Source: Respiratory viruses in Israel
Surveillance Report
Report for Week 27 ending 10-7-2021 https://www.gov.il/BlobFolder/reports/corona-flu-10072021/en/files_weekly-flu-corona_EN-2021_corona-flu-week-27-EN.pdf
Israeli Health Ministry: 80% of vaccinated coronavirus carriers didn’t infect anyone
New Health Ministry data shows vaccinated coronavirus carriers did not cause mass outbreaks.
Arutz Sheva Staff, 24July2021 https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/310490
A new investigation by Israel’s Health Ministry showed that most people who were vaccinated and later contracted COVID-19 did not infect anyone else, Mako reported.
The investigation showed that vaccinated individuals who attended cultural shows, event halls, restaurants, and gyms while positive for coronavirus did not cause widespread infection: 80% of those vaccinated did not infect anyone else who was present at those locations. Another 10% of vaccinated individuals infected one other person, while 3% infected two or three other people. Information on the remaining 7% was not known, the Ministry added.
The investigation did not include private homes, since exposure in small, enclosed locations is generally greater, especially when it occurs within a private home.
In March, prior to the outbreak of the Delta coronavirus variant, Health Ministry data showed that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is highly effective at preventing asymptomatic transmission.
In February, a staff of experts from the US found that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines were 83% effective at preventing transmission by 36 days after the first dose, and 89% effective at preventing transmission by day 36 after the second dose. The study also showed that within 15 days after the first dose, the vaccine was 75% effective at preventing transmission.
Israel, After 2 doses, (Pfizer vaccine) Protection against getting:
Infected, 39% (down from 90%)
Symptomatic infection, 41%
Very sick, 88%
Hospitalised, 91.4%
Death,
UK, Protection against getting:
Infected,
Symptomatic infection, 88%
Very sick or hospitalised,
Death,
Nadav Davidovitch, Ben-Gurion University
What we see is that the vaccine is less effective in preventing transmission,
but it’s easy to overlook that it’s still very effective in preventing hospitalization and severe cases
Israel, protection against infection, 39%
Those vaccinated in January, 16% protection
Those vaccinated in February, 44% protection
Those vaccinated in March, 67% protection
Those vaccinated in April, 75% protection
Israel, protection against symptomatic disease, 41%
Those vaccinated in January, 16% protection
Those vaccinated in February, 44% protection
Those vaccinated in March, 69% protection
Those vaccinated in April, 79% protection
Israel, protection against hospitalisation, 88%
Those vaccinated in January, 82% protection
Those vaccinated in February, 91% protection
Those vaccinated in March, 89% protection
Those vaccinated in April, 88% protection
Israel, protection against severe disease, 91%
Those vaccinated in January, 86% protection
Those vaccinated in February, 91% protection
Those vaccinated in March, 94% protection
Those vaccinated in April, 84% protection
Source: Respiratory viruses in Israel
Surveillance Report
Report for Week 27 ending 10-7-2021 https://www.gov.il/BlobFolder/reports/corona-flu-10072021/en/files_weekly-flu-corona_EN-2021_corona-flu-week-27-EN.pdf
Israeli Health Ministry: 80% of vaccinated coronavirus carriers didn’t infect anyone
New Health Ministry data shows vaccinated coronavirus carriers did not cause mass outbreaks.
Arutz Sheva Staff, 24July2021 https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/310490
A new investigation by Israel’s Health Ministry showed that most people who were vaccinated and later contracted COVID-19 did not infect anyone else, Mako reported.
The investigation showed that vaccinated individuals who attended cultural shows, event halls, restaurants, and gyms while positive for coronavirus did not cause widespread infection: 80% of those vaccinated did not infect anyone else who was present at those locations. Another 10% of vaccinated individuals infected one other person, while 3% infected two or three other people. Information on the remaining 7% was not known, the Ministry added.
The investigation did not include private homes, since exposure in small, enclosed locations is generally greater, especially when it occurs within a private home.
In March, prior to the outbreak of the Delta coronavirus variant, Health Ministry data showed that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is highly effective at preventing asymptomatic transmission.
In February, a staff of experts from the US found that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines were 83% effective at preventing transmission by 36 days after the first dose, and 89% effective at preventing transmission by day 36 after the second dose. The study also showed that within 15 days after the first dose, the vaccine was 75% effective at preventing transmission.
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