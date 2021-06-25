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AS IF THE NFL WASN'T GAY ENOUGH ALREADY
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10 views • June 25, 2021
"If ever there was an organization dedicated to selling the most vile of perversions to us and our children as not only perfectly good and awesome, but even better than good and awesome, the NFL certainly fits the bill. While football is an amazing sport, the NFL is one of the more vile, disgusting organizations on the planet at the moment, hell-bent on shoveling tons of resources into promoting homosexuality, transgendersim, and other forms of culture-destroying insanity in order to help create the culture of easily controlled morons and state dependents that the elite ruling predator class has been cultivating for generations..."
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