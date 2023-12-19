Quo Vadis





Dec 18, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia on Satan's Plan.





Here is Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia for December 16, 2023:





My beloved children, thank you for responding to my call in your hearts.





Today, My children, in this world in turmoil, it makes Me happy to see you gathered in the recitation of the Holy Rosary, a strong prayer and My favorite.





Prepare the bed for My Son Jesus in your hearts, full of love and joy.





My children, Satan thinks he has won because many do not recognize God and fall into the cauldron of lies of indifference to weaker brothers and sisters, creating the God of themselves, without looking at the laws of the Creator.





Pray and offer sacrifices.





Now I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, amen.





Our Lady gave a similar message to Gisella Cardia on September 24, 2022.





That message follows here:





Dear blessed children, thank you for having responded to my call in your hearts.





My children, do not be afraid: I know your hearts and know that they are immersed in fear because of everything surrounding you.





Dear children, if your faith is strong, you will have peace in your hearts, otherwise anxiety will take over.





Pray for priests: the stench of Satan’s house reaches as far as the Church of Peter.





War advances mercilessly, the waters will invade the cities and volcanoes will make their force felt.





My children, pray together, be strongly united, pray to Jesus that He would work in your hearts.





Now I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





The alleged Marian apparitions in Trevignano Romano in Italy to Gisella Cardia are relatively new.





They began in 2016 following her visit to Medjewgoria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and purchase of a statuette of Our Lady, which subsequently began to weep blood.





The Church study of Gisella Cardia's apparitions and the phenomenon surrounding them is ongoing.





May God bless you and keep you!





Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j7Dy6VmOBKI