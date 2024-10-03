A plane with Russian humanitarian aid in Beirut - 33 tons of cargo was delivered

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A plane with Russian humanitarian aid in Beirut. A total of 33 tons of cargo were delivered.
It is worth recalling that the Russian Foreign Ministry does not recommend traveling to Lebanon and Iran until the situation stabilizes due to the obvious risks of continued Israeli strikes on civilian targets in Lebanon and the threat of an Iranian attack.
It was also recommended to leave Israel, at least for a while.