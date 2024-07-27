Hezbollah: Targeting an anti-drone system at the Israeli army's Ramya site on the Lebanese-Palestinian border

Hezbollah: Scenes from the targeting of an anti-drone system at the Israeli army's Ramya site on the Lebanese-Palestinian border.

Hezbollah announces a series of new operations, in response to the bombing of the Lebanese city of Kfar Kila:

➡️Bombing the headquarters of the Hermon Brigade in the "Ma'ale Golani" barracks with a "Falaq 1" missile

➡️Firing dozens of Katyusha rockets at the headquarters of the Al-Sahl Battalion in the "Beit Hillel Barracks".

➡️Bombing the Zabadin barracks (the headquarters of a battalion affiliated with the Hermon Brigade) with Katyusha rockets and artillery shells.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urgently flew from the United States to Tel Aviv for a meeting of the military cabinet.

Former Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said it was time to act.

Hebrew sources: 9 dead and 30 wounded as a result of missiles falling on Majdal Shams in the occupied Syrian Golan from a drone attack in Occupied Golan heights.

🇮🇷⚠️ In a statement issued by Hezbollah:

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon categorically denies the allegations made by some enemy media outlets and various media platforms about targeting Majdal Shams, and confirms that the Islamic Resistance has absolutely nothing to do with the incident, and categorically denies all false allegations in this regard.

Saturday 07-27-2024

Muharram 21, 1446 AH

⚡️By the evening, the Israeli leadership will be presented with a plan for large-scale strikes on Beirut , the capital of Lebanon, in response to the tragedy in Majel Shams.

⚡️Israeli media for the first time since the beginning of the escalation openly called for a direct invasion of Lebanon and a ground operation against Hezbollah.

IDF spokesman: Hezbollah lies and denies responsibility for the incident. Our intelligence is clear - Hezbollah is responsible for killing innocent children, and once again its cruelty has been exposed. This is a very serious incident and we will act accordingly.

💬🇮🇱 Hezbollah official to Reuters: We deny responsibility for the strike on Majdal Shams in the occupied Syrian Golan.

The Minister of Finance in the occupation, "Bezalel Smotrich", calls for the assassination of the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah.





