Bobby Bonilla Day – $1.2M Every July 1 — Explained ⚾💸
Description:
Every July 1, ex-MLB star Bobby Bonilla receives $1.19 million from the Mets—despite retiring in 2001. His agent’s genius deferral deal turns a $5.9M payout into nearly $30M over 25 years. But with inflation, that paycheck’s worth is falling fast. Discover the story—and the lesson—in 60 seconds.
Hashtags:
