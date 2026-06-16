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“The Israel brand is destroyed.”
On Downstream, Matt Kennard tells Aaron Bastani that Israel is turning increasingly to the law to discipline critics since its reputation has been shattered. In a country of just nine million people, Kennard adds, it’s not surprising that Israel has fought so hard to lobby the governments of former imperial powers.
Jews proving WHY they were expelled from 109 countries.
Source @Real World News
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