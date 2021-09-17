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9/17/2021 -- M4.7 (M4.2 to M5.0) Strikes Los Angeles California at old oil fields of Carson, CA
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240 views • September 18, 2021
Black Gold... Texas Tea.... and yes old Jed's a millionaire.... watch this short 1 min video to find out more information on the topic: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HHsKt...
Much Love!
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https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
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Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
Much Love!
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
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