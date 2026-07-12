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A Divine Revelation of Angels: Fallen Angel Reminder
Jude 1:6 KJV
[6] And the angels which kept not their first estate, but left their own habitation, he hath reserved in everlasting chains under darkness unto the judgment of the great day.
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