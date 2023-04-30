Hateful Liberal of the Week 7: Zooey Zephyr

This one was too easy. Zooey Zephyr is not a woman. He is a man in a dress.
All he had to do was apologize to his colleagues for saying these things, and he would have been allowed back into legislative session. But he is too arrogant and proud to do so.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.