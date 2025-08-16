THE STRUGGLE BETWEEN JESUS & LUCIFER

What is the view of the spirit world concerning events on earth? We know the angels existed before humanity. They observed the rebellion of Lucifer, the space war, the refurbishment of the earth, and the creation of mankind to prove God’s righteousness.

If Lucifer had never rebelled, the human race would never have been created. But it did happen, and Adam sinned, so here we are. The struggle between the Godhead and Lucifer has seen victory and defeat for both sides. Angels have a hard time grasping the human mentality concerning eternity.

Why does mankind fail to comprehend that their time on earth is fleeting and eternity waits after death? Why would a man – ostensibly made in the image of God – choose to live in the moment and throw away his life because there is no eternal perspective?

The final outcome for the unsaved is a second death in the Lake of Fire. Why would anyone willingly embrace such a future?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2023/RLJ-1931.pdf

RLJ-1931 -- OCTOBER 1, 2023

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/



