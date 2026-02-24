👽 More information about aliens!

The UK and France are preparing to arm Kiev with a nuclear bomb, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said.

The British and the French intend to disguise the transfer of nuclear weapons to Kiev as a Ukrainian national development.

"We are talking about the covert transfer of European components, equipment, and technologies in this field to Ukraine. One option under consideration is the French small-scale warhead TN75 from the M51.1 submarine ballistic missile," the message said.