The UK and France are preparing to arm Kiev with a nuclear bomb, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said.
The British and the French intend to disguise the transfer of nuclear weapons to Kiev as a Ukrainian national development.
"We are talking about the covert transfer of European components, equipment, and technologies in this field to Ukraine. One option under consideration is the French small-scale warhead TN75 from the M51.1 submarine ballistic missile," the message said.