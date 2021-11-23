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Testimony about vaccine injury from Australian Federal Senator Bob Katter
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61 views • November 23, 2021
Australian Federal Senator Bob Katter, says he employs eight people in his electoral office.
Of those eight people:
- 2 died soon after taking the vaccine
- 2 are physically crippled for life
- 3 have lifelong serious health issues
- 1 went straight to ICU and is in critical condition
Of those eight people:
- 2 died soon after taking the vaccine
- 2 are physically crippled for life
- 3 have lifelong serious health issues
- 1 went straight to ICU and is in critical condition
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