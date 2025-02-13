BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
President Trump Brings In Digital ID, Cashless Society. Orders US Treasury No More Pennies, Nickels
SavingHealthMinistries
4
504 views • 2 months ago

Trump signs executive order on digital financial technology. Donald Trump has signed an executive order – eagerly awaited by the cryptoassets sector – to ‘establish regulatory clarity for digital financial technology’ and kicked off the work of a new presidential working group on digital asset markets.


Evaluating the potential creation of a ‘strategic national digital assets stockpile’ is within the working group’s remit, according to the order, which was signed three days into his second term as US president.


The group will be chaired by David Sacks in his new role as White House artificial intelligence (AI) and crypto ‘czar’ – an appointment announced last month by Trump, who said the former PayPal senior executive would ‘guide policy … in two areas critical to the future of American competitiveness.’


The executive order (signed on 23 January) revokes an executive order on digital assets under Joe Biden’s administration in March 2022, as well as a Treasury Department ‘Framework for International Engagement on Digital Assets’ (July 2022) which – a White House ‘fact sheet’ on Trump’s executive order states – ‘suppressed innovation and undermined US economic liberty and global leadership in digital finance.’


Trump directs Treasury to stop minting new pennies, citing cost


TSA to accept Virginia-issued digital IDs in over 230 airports


Biometrics connecting ID and payments through digital wallets, apps and passkeys


Digital driver's licenses and IDs now allowed in Arkansas with HB1135 | What we know. HB1135 says digital driver's licenses and IDs will only be allowed through an app.


TSA Now Accepts Digital IDs From These 14 States


The digital ID must be issued by one of the 14 states whose mobile driver’s licenses are compliant with TSA technology—Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Utah, Virginia West Virginia—as well as those from Puerto Rico.


TSA-approved digital IDs are most often available through a state-issued app or platforms such as Apple Wallet, Google Wallet and Samsung Wallet.


Trump signs death penalty order directing attorney general to help states get lethal injection drugs


