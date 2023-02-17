Evil is Destroying Our National Treasure

In this walk and talk I speak about the spiritual warfare that is being waged on our children in this nation. I strongly encourage you to get your children out of public school and home school or start a private school with your church. We must save our National Treasure. GB
