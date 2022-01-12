3 Areas of EMF Protection with Dr Lloyd Burrell - ElectricSense | Conners Clinic Live

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About Lloyd Burrell
I felt compelled to speak out. One day out of the blue my cell phone rang, I pulled it out of my jacket pocket to answer the call and………BAM………that was how it all started. Within seconds of answering the call my ear started to feel warm from the outside in, this burning sensation then spread to the whole side of my face. I was soon feeling dizzy and confused.
And it didn’t just happen once. From that point on it happened every single time I answered my phone.
It soon got that it was too painful for me to use my cell phone. Then it was my office computer, my TV, the radio in my car , I was even reacting to my landline telephone at one point. I got very sick. If you’d like to hear my full story, including how I’ve experienced complete freedom, click here to discover more…
I now know how dangerous cell phone radiation and electromagnetic fields (EMFs) are. I’ve experienced it first hand.
And yet the cell phone industry and the so-called “mainstream media” say “It’s all harmless. It won’t hurt you. There’s not enough power” and similar nonsense.
But, if you use a cell phone for a few minutes, you feel your ear warming on the side of your head where you use your phone, right? If you use a laptop computer for any length of time on your lap you can feel that too, right?
Should you be worried? It’s not a case of being worried, what’s important is being aware of the dangers and taking action. Because the dangers are real.
People I know have died because of brain tumors caused by cell phone use–there are thousands of studies linking these exposures to a long list of diseases including cancer [“Oh yeah, then how come I never heard about that?” you ask? Well, why didn’t we “know” that cigarettes were harmful until the 1980’s? I’ll just let you think about that.]
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Conners Clinic Live: https://www.connersclinic.com/live
The Anne & Ashely Show: https://www.connersclinic.com/show
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Looking for more alternative, holistic health information? Check out our hundreds of articles on topics ranging from cancer to nutrition to genetics and everything in between: https://www.connersclinic.com/blog
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