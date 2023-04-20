LGBT Demons Are Coming For YOUR Children: Genital MUTILATION & Chemical CASTRATION Is CHILD ABUSE

Stew Peters Show





Apr 19, 2023





If we allow the LGBT to come for our kids then an entire generation of American children will be destroyed.

Dr. Michelle Cretella is here to talk about the psychological and physical abuse being propagandized on children.

So called puberty blocking drugs are used in some states to chemically castrate sex offenders.

The trans agenda is a fake religion and is based on redefining objective truths.

People who are born intersex are being exploited by radical trans activists.

Being born intersex is a birth defect and is not normal.

According to studies as many as 98% of teenagers who come out as transgender have an average of 5 traumatic events in their childhood.

They also struggle with mental illness years before they ever claim to be uncomfortable with their biological gender.

The Supreme Court decision legalizing gay marriage caused trans activists to ride the coat tails of the so called gay rights movement.

The United Nations has issued a report wanting sex between children and adults to be legalized.

We are on a slippery slope of depravity and we must embrace Christianity and God’s morality to fight back.

