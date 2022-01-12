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Positive Report 21 Covid 19 Vaccine, Criminal Investigation, UK, CONFIRMED (See notes and links below)
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32 views • January 12, 2022
Posted by LivingLawSociety.org - https://t.me/LivingLawSociety - in association with: https://t.me/Nevadacountyassembly
Metropolitan Police Crime Number 6029679/21
International Criminal Court (The Hague)
Case Number: OTP-CR-473/21
If you have information to assist the police enquiry please contact Lois Bayliss of Broad Yorkshire Law : [email protected]
The world’s largest-ever international criminal investigation is now under-way, involving Hammersmith Police and The Metropolitan Police. The police accepted supporting information and agree there is enough to evidence to proceed under the above crime number.
Mayor Of London Notified of ICC Criminal Complaint Filed on Behalf of The UK People
The case was lodged on 20th December 2021 by Sam White MD; Philip Hyland (PJH Law); Lois Bayliss (Broad Yorkshire Law) and retired policeman Mark Sexton; and is being assisted by the likes of:
International Lawyer Robert F Kennedy (US) (nephew of JF Kennedy);
Reiner Fuellmich (German Corporate Lawyer who won the case against Volkswagen and the emissions scandal);
Michael Yeadon (Ex CEO of Pfeizer); plus countless other virologists, biologists and lawyers nationally and internationally.
The complaint alleges (among other things) malfeasance; gross negligence; corporate manslaughter, murder, conspiracy to murder, genocide, serious misconduct in public office and crimes against humanity.
Mark Sexton says: “This is now a live investigation. We were forced into action due to the complacency of the UK Government who, despite being aware of the catastrophic death and injury figures have done nothing.
This is nothing short of genocide; and once again it seems that profit over people is the overriding motive. There is a deliberate blanket campaign of misinformation underway. Many don’t even realise this is still an experimental product. For unassailable evidence I’d suggest looking HERE.
“In years to come this will be the equivalent of another Thalidomide scandal, but for now we have to act on a united front to get the truth out to the public, and stop the unsafe vaccine rollout.
“We have several thousand pieces of evidence to discredit the safety and efficacy of this vaccine, but still need members of the public to further support our claim. We therefore appeal to anyone who has suffered the death of a loved one after receipt of the vaccine; anyone who has been injured; from blindness to heart issues; blood clots; strokes; myocarditis etc. We’d also like to hear from those illegally threatened with ‘no jab no job.”
“This is the most far-reaching enquiry ever undertaken. A national scandal that threatens the lives and the livelihoods of every person in the UK.
We must act now.”
If you have information to assist the police enquiry please contact Lois Bayliss of Broad Yorkshire Law : [email protected]
http://penwithcan.org/news/public-announcement-uk-police-launch-major-investigation-into-mrna-covid-19-vaccine-related-corporate-crimes-threats-to-public-health/
Metropolitan Police Crime Number 6029679/21
International Criminal Court (The Hague)
Case Number: OTP-CR-473/21
If you have information to assist the police enquiry please contact Lois Bayliss of Broad Yorkshire Law : [email protected]
The world’s largest-ever international criminal investigation is now under-way, involving Hammersmith Police and The Metropolitan Police. The police accepted supporting information and agree there is enough to evidence to proceed under the above crime number.
Mayor Of London Notified of ICC Criminal Complaint Filed on Behalf of The UK People
The case was lodged on 20th December 2021 by Sam White MD; Philip Hyland (PJH Law); Lois Bayliss (Broad Yorkshire Law) and retired policeman Mark Sexton; and is being assisted by the likes of:
International Lawyer Robert F Kennedy (US) (nephew of JF Kennedy);
Reiner Fuellmich (German Corporate Lawyer who won the case against Volkswagen and the emissions scandal);
Michael Yeadon (Ex CEO of Pfeizer); plus countless other virologists, biologists and lawyers nationally and internationally.
The complaint alleges (among other things) malfeasance; gross negligence; corporate manslaughter, murder, conspiracy to murder, genocide, serious misconduct in public office and crimes against humanity.
Mark Sexton says: “This is now a live investigation. We were forced into action due to the complacency of the UK Government who, despite being aware of the catastrophic death and injury figures have done nothing.
This is nothing short of genocide; and once again it seems that profit over people is the overriding motive. There is a deliberate blanket campaign of misinformation underway. Many don’t even realise this is still an experimental product. For unassailable evidence I’d suggest looking HERE.
“In years to come this will be the equivalent of another Thalidomide scandal, but for now we have to act on a united front to get the truth out to the public, and stop the unsafe vaccine rollout.
“We have several thousand pieces of evidence to discredit the safety and efficacy of this vaccine, but still need members of the public to further support our claim. We therefore appeal to anyone who has suffered the death of a loved one after receipt of the vaccine; anyone who has been injured; from blindness to heart issues; blood clots; strokes; myocarditis etc. We’d also like to hear from those illegally threatened with ‘no jab no job.”
“This is the most far-reaching enquiry ever undertaken. A national scandal that threatens the lives and the livelihoods of every person in the UK.
We must act now.”
If you have information to assist the police enquiry please contact Lois Bayliss of Broad Yorkshire Law : [email protected]
http://penwithcan.org/news/public-announcement-uk-police-launch-major-investigation-into-mrna-covid-19-vaccine-related-corporate-crimes-threats-to-public-health/
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