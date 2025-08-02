CTM --- Ep. 44 --- 8-1-2025 ---"Money - It's A Gas...!"

Please join us for 'Come Together Media', a roundtable of truth-tellers who are focused on bringing you the latest information that matters.





This week . . . Joseph comes on to discuss financing and the future prospects for American prosperity. We'll also discuss the topic "Are We Livin' in The Truman Show?"





The episode 44 roundtable consists of:





Mic Rosado – Host of Intentional with Mic Meow – https://intentionalpodcast.org





Gail Seiler – President of Betrayal Project USA





Mike Dakkak – Host of In the News with Mike Dakkak – https://itnshow.com





Joseph Lombardi – Managing Director of Ironhawk Financial - https://IronHawkFinancial.com





You can view our current and past 'CTM' content on our 'Intentional w/Mic Meow' and "ComeTogetherMedia" channels on Rumble and the 'Intentional' channels on Facebook, Substack, Brighteon and Apple Podcasts.