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Welcome to Spring at Crescent Hill Farm
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62 views • April 22, 2021
This video is from my greenhouse in Central Texas at Crescent Hill Farm. All the plants have been inoculated with a soon-to-be-released product called "Bionic". Best of everything from Central Texas - Cheers - Dennis All my books are here https://payhip.com/CrescentHillFarm Also, please check out my Blog at https://thegsmprepper.com/ and sign up for updates. Thanks, Dennis
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