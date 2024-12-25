Worship God, not Mary (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on November 20, 2024.





Dear Roman Catholics, it is Jesus Who was with God as the Word and the Word was God, according to John 1:1, not Mary.

It is Jesus Who raised people from the dead and Who healed the sick, not Mary.

It is Jesus Who died on the cross for the remission of sins, according to Acts 2:38, not Mary.

It is Jesus Who gave us prophecies and parables, not Mary.

It is Jesus Who as the Word gave us His holy ten commandments, as they are mentioned in Exodus 20:3-17, not Mary.

It is Jesus Who is our Intercessor according to Romans 8:34.

It is Jesus Who is our Mediator between God and man according to 1 Timothy 2:5, not Mary.

It is Jesus Who is the Way, the Truth and the Life according to John 14:6, not Mary.

It is Jesus Who is the Creator according to Colossians 1:16-17 and according to 7th day Sabbath commandment in Exodus 20:8-11, not Mary.





It is ONLY through the name of Jesus Christ can we be saved according to Acts 4:10, 12, not Mary, even though there are a few popes and Roman catholics who have stated that salvation is through Mary alone.





"The foundation of all our confidence is found in the Blessed Virgin Mary. God has committed to her the treasury of all good things, in order that everyone may know that through her are obtained every hope, every grace, and all salvation. For this is His will: That we obtain everything through Mary." Pope Pius IX





"Sinners receive pardon by the intercession of Mary alone." St. John Chrysostom





Pius IX, Ubi Primum, 1849: "For God has committed to Mary the treasury of all good things, in order that everyone may know that THROUGH HER are obtained every hope, every grace, and ALL SALVATION. For this is his will, that we obtain everything through Mary."





There’s no worship of Mary in the Bible. As the angel of God says to the apostle John in Revelation 19:10: worship God. Christ says in Matthew 4:10: Thou shalt worship the Lord thy God, and him only shalt thou serve.





Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington